Woman creates backyard kids' 'drive-in' theater

When it comes to kids, things to entertain them are essential—especially during the summer or long holiday weekends. Well one woman in Ohio took her creativity to a whole new level when she built a little backyard “drive-in” for the kids in her family.

Paying close attention to details, Sherry Pratt even painted cardboard boxes to look like cars for the children to sit in, complete with personalized license plates.

“We have six grandchildren between my husband and I, and they’re all off school, so we were looking for fun entertainment to do,” Pratt, 49, told ABC News.

Drive-In Idea Inspired By…Amazon?!

She said she was scrolling on Amazon one night when she saw movie projectors. Then the idea hit her.

“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have an outdoor movie night?’ So I made these cars out of these little boxes for them. My son is a graphic designer, so I had him make the license plates with their names. Things just kept popping in my head to make it like a real drive-in. We just invited anybody who could make it. I think we had 12 children there.”

And what’s a drive-in without the snacks, right? Pratt said she also supplied popcorn, corndogs, juice and even personalized candy cups for the kids.

After Pratt’s niece, Jessie Woods, posted her aunt’s creative idea on Twitter, the photos quickly started to go viral.

My aunt made a "drive-in" for all the kids in the family and this is exactly how extra I want to be when I'm older pic.twitter.com/gN7mjszRcc — Jessie (@jessiewoodss) July 1, 2017

Movies about to begin pic.twitter.com/XQTDXtb8AS — Jessie (@jessiewoodss) July 3, 2017

While the concept isn’t necessarily new, it’s still such a darling idea and something that is easy to create.

In 2015, a good friend of mine created something similar for her daughter’s 4th birthday party. She used bright yellow paper plates as the headlights and black paper plates for the tires of each car. Every car even had a customized Ohio license plate complete with the child’s name on it.

Megan Fenno

Megan Fenno

Megan Fenno

The kids really had a blast and thought they were so cool in the little cars made especially for them.

So, what do you think? Maybe grab some boxes, some plates and create your own drive-in theater for your little ones!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.