Ramen beer brewed with actual ramen noodles

Ahh, college. You slept until noon, lived with your best friends, and oh yeah—occasionally studied.

If you long for the days when you lived exclusively off ramen and beer, you’re going to love the latest creation from The Collective Brewing Project. The Fort Worth, Texas-based brewery has introduced Cup-O-Beer, a beer brewed with 55 pounds of ramen noodles.

If the concoction sounds a little too offbeat for you, give it a try before you knock it. Cup O Beer is a Gose, which is an unfiltered wheat beer with a lightly tart taste. In addition to ramen, the beer is flavored with lime, ginger, lemongrass and seaweed-cured sea salt.

A 500-milliliter bottle will set you back $7, a bit more than you used to shell out for the salty snack. For now, you can only get your hands on it in Texas, where it’s available at the taproom at The Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth and with very limited distribution throughout the state. Sounds like a road trip to Texas may be in order.

The beer is getting a lot of attention on the internet, with people drawn to the fun nostalgia factor. Draft Magazine shared a snap of the brew alongside a cup of noodles with the comment: “Former starving college kids, rejoice: @cbpfortworth has made a beer with ramen noodles… Just don’t let the RA catch you drinking it.”

If you’re looking for more wacky beers, there’s plenty of choices out there today. Last fall, Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with New Belgium Brewing to offer a Cookie Dough Ale. Dessert plus beer sounds like a winning combination.

If you want a little more functionality out of your beer, check out Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale, which reportedly has real thirst-quenching and mineral-replacing qualities. Hmm, sounds better than Gatorade! It looks like the perfect beer for a day out on the water.

If you’re looking to whip up your own creative brew, you can now make your own glow-in-the-dark beer. All you need is a special kit that promises to “genetically engineer any brewing or baking yeast to fluoresce.” Sounds groovy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.