Rent a private island for less than $500 a night

If you’re looking to up your vacation game, you might want to reconsider doing your typical, week-long hotel stay and, instead, rent an entire private island.

I know what you’re thinking. “Psssh…wouldn’t that be nice?”

But really. Hear me out. Booking a stay at any one of these vacation rentals won’t actually break the bank. And considering the fact that you’d be getting the chance to own a tiny private island, even if only for a short time, wouldn’t the rest and relaxation that goes along with it be worth any price?

Good thing these properties are all less than $500 a night!

1. Rosseau, Ontario

This mini, 4-acre island offers a piece of paradise with your very own private beach along the Muskoka lakes. But when you’re not enjoying the beautiful, outdoor scenery this place has to offer, you’ll likely be plenty happy in the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,000-square-foot main house. Sound luxurious? You bet. Considering rental prices start at $498 a night, you could easily make this vacation a reality.

HomeToGo

2. Bird Island, Belize

Want 360-degree views of the water with a kayak as your main means of transportation? Then this is the getaway spot for you. This three-bedroom bungalow could be yours for just $495 a night when you book through Airbnb.

Airbnb

3. Area 51, Ship Channel Cay, Bahamas

Not only can this beautiful, secluded island be yours for just $450 a night, but this property also comes with a staff to help you enjoy your stay. Have guided boat tours, prepared dinners and more when you book a trip to Ship Channel Cay via TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor

4. El Nido, Phillippines

Think of this as a seaside resort, minus all of the people. There is a wait staff to provide meals and more, but other than the folks who will help provide amenities, you’ll be completely on your own, with a gorgeous beach all to yourself. This privacy can be yours for $306 a night.

Airbnb

5. Hideaway Caye, Placencia, Belize

Hideaway Caye is hidden beneath a canopy of trees, ensuring that a stay there will truly feel like an escape. Aside from the owners, who prepare your meals, you will be the only people on this island. If you love the outdoors and the water, this is a great place for an adventure. It’s only $275 a night when you book a stay through Airbnb. Is this outdoorsy, secluded place calling on the nature lover in you? The sooner you book a stay, the better.

Airbnb

6. Urraca Private Island, Punta Laurel, Panama

These water-standing structures are connected by bridges and offer multiple bungalows for you and your closest (and most adventurous) friends and family members to stay in. You’ll have gorgeous views of the water and endless activities, including snorkeling and kayaking. Who’s up for a few days out at sea? You can get the vacation of a lifetime starting at $158 a night.

Airbnb

7. East Hancock, Maine

Eagle Island is a remote island on Brandy Pond in Hancock County, Maine. So if you were hoping for a little peace and tranquility during your time off, you know where to find it. This place rents for just $150 a night and is sure to offer the rest and relaxation you need, complete with a cozy cottage and pond views.

Airbnb

8. Bluffton, South Carolina

Relax in the ease of the deep south on this 150-acre private island located in Bluffton, South Carolina. Renting from $126 a night, you won’t want to miss the chance to have a view of the marsh from a screened porch, uninterrupted by guests. Who needs hospitality when you’ve got a private island? Looking for this level of seclusion? Book through HomeToGo.

HomeToGo

9. Cavinti, Phillippines

Three hours outside of Manila, you’ll find a grassy isle atop a lake that could become your oasis for just $69 a night. It’s peaceful and on the water, which is everything you’ve been hoping for. Plus, it’s ridiculously affordable to boot. Best vacation ever? You’ll just have to find out.

Airbnb

Ready for a vacation? Any of these private islands could be yours. Bet you didn’t think that was possible!

