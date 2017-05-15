Pepsi to release limited-edition soda Pepsi Fire

If you haven’t heard of Pepsi Fire, sit down and buckle up.

Pepsi Fire is a cinnamon-flavored version of the classic soda that Pepsi is selling for a limited time only. We really don’t know how Pepsi and cinnamon will taste together, but we have eight weeks to find out.

According to the press release, the “Get it While it’s Hot” Pepsi Fire promotion will begin on May 22. The soda will be available in both bottles and cans in stores nationwide, so don’t worry about trying to find it in an obscure corner store. It will also be available in Slurpee form at 7-Eleven, but that’s only available at select locations, according to The Street.

The promotion period will end July 16, so drink it before it’s gone, cinnamon fans!

Social media reviews of the new Pepsi Fire seem to be at least more positive than the response to the Kendall Jenner commercial, but you’ll have to be the judge of the new flavor yourself. If you like cinnamon candies, this might be the drink for you! It could also potentially taste good with the cinnamon-flavored whiskey Fireball, according to some social media users. We haven’t tried it, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t.

“Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unexpected and spicy twist to our classic cola taste,” said Lauren Cohen, Director of Marketing for Pepsi, in the press release. “We know Pepsi fans love spending time on Snapchat, and we are excited to offer them a chance to Snap their way to one of one-thousand gaming consoles, a trip to Lollapalooza or a CONAN show meet-and-greet.”

As for me, I think I’ll be sticking with my preferred cola mashup: classic cherry flavor—it’s perfect for summer.