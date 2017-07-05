New Starbucks in Japan may be most beautiful yet

Starbucks lovers in Kyoto, Japan have a brand new location to get their caffeine fix. But this new store looks nothing like the classic design we Americans have come to expect from the coffee shop.

In fact, one look at the photos of the city’s newest Starbucks may convince you it’s one of the most beautiful in the world.

Think we’re exaggerating? Take a look!

Starbucks Infused With Traditional Japanese Culture

Designers of the Kyoto Nineizaka Yasaka Tea House store embraced the local culture of historic Kyoto. The shop sits in a 100 year-old, two-story Japanese tea house and designers wanted it to blend with its neighboring architecture. From the outside, it looks like every other tea shop, except for the famous company logo.

“As this store is in an area of great cultural significance, we feel a responsibility to be the stewards of the building’s traditional architecture and ensure that it remains an integral part of its historic neighborhood for many years to come,” said Starbucks Japan CEO Takafumi Minaguchi to CNN.

And once customers step inside, the traditional decor continues. Traditional tea-house furniture and tatami mats make the space feel relaxed and open.

Doesn’t it make you just want to get a drink, grab a pillow and get comfy? Following Japanese tradition, customers are asked to take their shoes off inside.

Not into sitting on the floor? No worries! Visitors can pull up a chair with some of the more traditional Starbucks style.

Enjoy Your Starbucks In The Japanese Garden

If you love the outdoors, then this coffee shop has the perfect place for you to kick back and relax. Customers can step into a traditional Japanese garden for some quiet time while enjoying something delicious.

Get In Line For Starbucks Early

The shop opened on June 30 and it’s already a popular destination for locals and travelers. Anyone wanting to visit may want to line up early. Starbucks Coffee told the Japan Times it will not allow people to line up outside. Management plans to limit the number of customers during peak hours to keep things relatively quiet in the traditional neighborhood.

