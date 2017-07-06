Man to give away Scottish mansion in raffle

When most people think of raffle prizes, they think of restaurant gift cards or maybe even a ticket to concert or a sporting event. But this is no ordinary raffle.

In a giveaway that even Charlie and his golden ticket would be jealous of, a man in Scotland is raffling off his seven-bedroom mansion.

That’s right. For $6, you could wind up walking away with this:

Win Your Dream Home

The current owner of the house, Shamus Fitzsimons, recently lost his job and has been unable to make payments on the Dullatur House in North Lanarkshire, which is valued at between $800,000 to $1 million.

North Lanarkshire is one of 32 “council areas” of Scotland and it encompasses many of Glasgow’s northeastern suburbs and commuter towns.

Flickr | Bob the courier

Why The Raffle?

Having listed the home the traditional way—via a realtor—for a year with no dice, Fitzsimons decided to create a website called Win Your Dream Home and offer the house up to the masses. Each ticket costs £5 which translates to roughly $6.50 in U.S. currency.

“I’ve tried to sell the house through the traditional route using estate agents for the past 12 months, without success,” Fitzsimons wrote on the website. “Lots of people love the house, but we are fishing in a very small pool of people who can actually afford to buy it.”

That’s when Fitzsimons got creative.

“Instead of the banks flexing their muscles and repossessing this lovely home. we’ve decided to take matters into our own hands. We found other people running a similar competition; it’s worked for them, so why not us? Offer someone the opportunity of a lifetime to own a fantastic Scottish Country Mansion House—mortgage free!”

Fitzsimons wasn’t lying when he said other people have run similar raffles in the past. And if Fitzsimons can meet his goal of selling 250,000 tickets, he will wind up with about $1.6 million.

But enough about that, let’s check out your possible future European getaway mansion, shall we?

About Dullatur House

Win Your Dream Home

In addition to the seven bedrooms, the 5,000 square-foot house has a billiards room, a sauna, a one-acre garden and a heated swimming pool for year-round enjoyment. Oh, and the pool has a giant orca tube, which I’m hoping will be included.

Win Your Dream Home

The website notes that “Dullatur House originated in 1745 and was extended substantially in the late 1800s to form what is now the Mansion House and West Wing.”

Win Your Dream Home

The deadline to buy raffle tickets is Dec. 18, 2017. So if you want a chance to win this house, you better get moving.

