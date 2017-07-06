How to make Samoa apple slices

Everyone loves the classic Samoa Girl Scout cookie. Also called a Caramel De-Lite, the signature sweet is a favorite around the country, coming in as the second top choice Girl Scout cookie in a 2017 online poll. (Thin Mints were the overall winner!) But with cookie season behind us until 2018 (sigh), what can we do to curb the Samoa cravings? Enter Delish’s incredible Samoa-inspired apple slices, made with a decadent mix of caramel and chocolate.

These little slices of heaven are the perfect summer snack for kids and adults alike. Unlike a regular Samoa cookie (which is, well, a cookie!) the addition of the apple here adds a welcome boost of fiber and vitamins, including vitamin A and vitamin C. Delish suggests using the classic Granny Smith apple, but any fresh apple would work in a pinch.

Flickr | xxxology

Once you’ve chosen your apples, just slice them up into rounds, then cover them in a caramel-coconut mixture. You can source the caramel from pre-made options at your grocery store, or opt to make your own with condensed milk and hot water (don’t worry, it’s easier than it sounds!). The recipe calls for plain coconut flakes, but the toasted version of coconut flakes is sure to add an additional depth of flavor.

Next, melt some chocolate chips and drizzle the liquefied mixture on top of the caramel. You’re moments away from sinking your teeth into a Samoa-style sweet treat. Take a look at the video below and watch as apple slices are turned into Samoa “cookies” right before your eyes!

These Samoa apple slices would be a perfect dessert at a summer barbecue, a Labor Day party or any fun gathering. They would also be a great pick for a birthday party, class snack or even an office potluck.

For the full recipe, visit Delish.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.