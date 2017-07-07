Lady Gaga performed at this $10 million wedding

Getting married is always cause for celebration. It’s about embracing the love a couple has for one another. And while weddings certainly don’t have to be extravagant, you’ve got to admit—having Lady Gaga perform at your reception would be pretty cool.

And that’s precisely what couple Lolita Osmanova and Gaspar Avdolyan did. They held their ceremony at the Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, and had Lady Gaga and Jason Derulo perform later in the evening.

No big deal.

Of course, having a wedding with this level of star status will definitely cost you. The two reportedly spent $10 million on their big day. And here I was thinking that $6 million was exorbitant. Silly me!

Osmanova is the daughter of energy tycoon Eldar Osmanov, and spared no expense on her wedding dresses (yes, plural). For the ceremony, the bride wore a custom Zuhair Murad wedding gown that had a giant veil and train. It couldn’t have been more gorgeous or over the top. But honestly, that seemed to fit this wedding’s theme.

For the reception, she changed into a slightly more toned-down dress. But there was still a big skirt and a whole lot of tulle. Again, the dress was beautiful.

Because hey—if you’re going to go all out for your wedding day, you might as well go really all out, right?

There was also a 10-tier cake at the reception, so like I said, every aspect of this wedding was bigger and better than ever.

Including those performances mentioned before. Based on the snippets wedding guests posted online, Lady Gaga performed such songs as “Marry The Night” and “Bad Romance.”

This surely wasn’t the same level of performance as you’d see on Gaga’s Joanne World Tour, as there weren’t nearly as many dancers or special effects. But seeing Gaga perform in person is special no matter what. Now this couple can say she performed on their wedding day, and it doesn’t get any more special than that.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.