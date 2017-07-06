Ice cream donut could be ultimate summer treat

Summer is the season to enjoy ice cream. Whether you have it in a cone, wedged between cookies or on top of pie—there’s no going wrong with this cold treat. But, what if you take ice cream and shove it inside of a donut? Yep, that works, too!

B Sweet is a Los Angeles shop gaining a lot of popularity because they expertly combine ice cream and a hot, glazed donut to create the ultimate summer treat.

These ice cream stuffed donuts look better than an ice cream sandwich. Better than a donut hole. Even better than a typical cream-filled donut.

So, needless to say—they may become the best dessert that ever existed.

B Sweet’s dubbed these treats Halos, and that’s accurate. The heavens truly sent them to us from above!

Here’s how to make the ice cream filled donut.

But, thankfully, you don’t have to live in L.A. to be able to get your hands on one of these ice cream concoctions.

There are other places such as Cookie Monster Ice Cream in El Cajon, Five Daughters Bakery in Nashville and Holey Cream in NYC.

Make Your Own Ice Cream Donut

While I firmly believe that trying these would be well worth the road trip, it’s nice to know there’s a couple of different ways you can recreate these desserts at home.

You can create mini donut hole versions very simply using biscuit dough, ice cream and oil for frying.

Knowing just how easy these are to make could definitely be dangerous for your diet. But wouldn’t it be wonderful for your taste buds?

Pillsbury also offers up a way you can take regular flaky biscuit dough and turn it into a glazed treat. Just slice it in half and fill it with ice cream, which honestly, sounds pretty yummy.

Pillsbury

However, I could easily see this being done by slicing a donut in half, too. This leaves out the step of trying to recreate the glazed doughy goodness from scratch. Then, maybe try to recreate the hot press method B Sweet uses with a panini press.

So, who’s ready to buy a dozen donuts, a quart of ice cream and start enjoying their summer in the best way? I know I am!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.