Make up to $300 a month watching movie previews

There are plenty of opportunities out there to work from home, but this fun gig sounds too good to be true. But apparently it’s not. You really can make up to $300 a month—or possibly even more, depending upon how much time you have—by watching movie previews.

Here are some of the ways you can start earning:

Use InboxDollars

Founded 17 years ago in 2000, InboxDollars is an online rewards club that pays their members cash for their online and mobile activities. And watching movie previews totally counts. And if you’re into watching videos in general, there’s also the option to watch a variety of news clips, celebrity videos and the latest videos trending online.

Even better, InboxDollars will pay you $5 just for signing up for an account.

InboxDeals Complete Field Research With CFA

It’s important for movie theaters to collect data about the audience that attends their movie premieres. They’re looking for all sorts of information, from the time frame in which your ticket was purchased to which screening times are the most popular. To get started, you just need to sign up for an account with Certified Field Associates and fill out a short application. Upon approval, you will then be able to get paid to go to the movies.

To make sure this gig was legit, we did a little research and found that one writer for The Penny Hoarder has been paid on five separate occasions to attend movie premieres. He also reported getting paid $30 to see a Harry Potter movie premiere, which isn’t a bad gig!

Certified Field Associates state on their website that you can even be reimbursed for your concessions on select assignments. Sweet!

Assignments can range from completing trailer checks and counting the number of patrons attending the screening to collecting reactions from the audience.

Use SendEarnings

SendEarnings.com is owned by the same company as InboxDollar.com. The websites are nearly identical, and both offer the same rewards for watching movie previews and videos.

Once you sign up for a free account, you’ll be set to start earning within in minutes!

Become A Movie Checker With VeriTES

VeriTES is another company that pays people to help collect data for movie theaters. They’re looking for people to check trailers, evaluate previews, record audience reactions and perform undercover theater evaluations. To start the process, you just need to sign up for an account.

The company states that most assignments typically occur on Friday evenings, or throughout the day on Saturday or Sunday.

Watch Videos On Swagbucks

Although Swagbucks doesn’t pay people to watch movie previews, they do have a program that allows you to watch other sorts of videos online and get paid. And there’s a wide variety of content you can view, covering a range of topics, such as news, politics, television, food, sports, fashion, and more.

Swagbucks

So there you have it! If watching videos is your thing and you’d like to earn a little cash, too, you now have several options to choose from.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.