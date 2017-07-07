Hallmark Channel announces Christmas 2017 movies

The Hallmark Channel is decking the halls big time with its Christmas in July celebration! First, the station has a Christmas Keepsake movie lineup scheduled from July 14-23. If you can’t get enough Christmas spirit throughout the year, then you can enjoy some of the network’s best holiday films.

And the gifts keep coming early from the Hallmark Channel. The network announced 33 new films so far for the 2017 holiday season. An entire month’s worth of movies to bake, wrap and decorate by later this year!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of what you can expect to see from the Hallmark Channel during the 2017 holiday season. The official Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2017 begins on October 27. We can’t wait!

1. “A Song For Christmas”

Starring: Becca Tobin and Kevin McGarry

A fed-up pop superstar, Adelaide Kay, runs away from her celebrity life while out on tour. A local family, the Lapps, take her in. But the oldest son recognizes the star and knows he can profit from revealing her identity to the press. Will he go through with his plan or will a mutual attraction get in the way?

2. “Secret Santa”

When Melanie gets her office crush, Donovan, for her Secret Santa, she takes the opportunity to show how much she cares. However, when someone else takes credit for her gifts, Melanie must figure out a way to prove she’s the perfect Secret Santa and love match!

3. “When Calls The Heart Christmas!”

Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

“A loved one returns, Christmas spirit is renewed and children’s wishes are granted in this heartwarming Christmas movie featuring the series’ beloved characters. Elizabeth’s fiancé, Jack, surprises her, coming home on leave and bringing a young Mountie desperately searching for Christmas inspiration.”

4. “Snow Globe Wishes”

Residents of a Vermont town believe a local cafe has a magical snow globe that grants wishes. When one woman wishes for the most romantic Christmas ever, she gets more than the expected when she meets a single dad and his daughter.

5. “Evergreen Inn”

Starring: Alison Sweeney

“Sophie Bennett begins a new holiday tradition of spending every holiday at the Evergreen Inn and Ski Lodge, which she inherited from her parents. Evergreen Inn is a special place filled with people who cannot make it home for the holidays or who have had such wonderful experiences that it has become their home-away-from-holiday-home. This Christmas, Sophie will meet an unforgettable family, and her own life will be forever changed.”

Getty Images 6. “Kiss For The New Year”

Photographer Robin has never kissed anyone at midnight on New Year’s Eve. To her, the moment should be reserved for just the right person. Her new assistant Todd vows to find her the perfect someone, even if he doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal. Of course, Todd ultimately finds the right man for the job.

7. “Christmas In The Air”

Starring: Catherine Bell and Eric Close

Professional organizer Lydia has big dreams that leave little time for love in her life. Meanwhile, widower Robert has only 12 days to present a new toy line to a superstore chain. Lydia teams up with Robert to get his life in order and discovers that a little chaos can be a good thing.

8. “Never Too Late For Christmas”

“Rebecca, a businesswoman who has let go of her joy of Christmas, is trying to secure her next big deal and promotion to executive vice president before the end of the year. When she’s sent on assignment to a remote town, she meets the handsome widower John, owner of the Holly & Ivy Inn, which is named after his two daughters. It’s not long before Rebecca’s all-business exterior begins to thaw and she finds her Christmas spirit returning just in time.”

9. “Enchanted Christmas”

Starring: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

“Weeks before Christmas, interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico to remodel a landmark hotel. As Laura is kept busy with the renovations, her 8-year-old daughter Nicole is introduced to the art of salsa dancing at a local dance studio. Laura is surprised to find that the studio’s owner is Ricardo, her old high school sweetheart and former salsa dance partner. When Laura and Ricardo reconnect, sparks fly on and off the dance floor. The beautiful Christmas traditions of New Mexico become the backdrop for spirited dancing and unexpected romance.”

10. “The Christmas Train”

“David Baldacci’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller comes to the Hallmark Hall of Fame with this story of cynical journalist Tom Langdon, taking a train from D.C. to L.A. for Christmas. He’s not too thrilled with the journey, but Tom is the sort who’s not thrilled by much. Tom’s been briefly married but never had kids. Today his ex-wife wouldn’t accept a collect call from him in the most dire of circumstances. Tom is forty-one and has just lost his mother to a stroke; his father has been dead for several years. Being an only child he is truly alone now, and that has made him introspective. Half his time on earth is gone, and all he has to show for it is a failed marriage, no offspring, an informal alliance with a California voiceover queen, a truckload of newsprint and some awards. By any reasonable measure, it is a miserable excuse for an existence. But Tom’s cross-country journey will soon become an internal odyssey. Strangers remind of him of people’s innate goodness. Before long, Tom rekindles a love, and the magic of Christmas takes hold.”

11. “Coming Home For Christmas”

Starring: Danica McKellar

“Allie Richfield is at a crossroads when she lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Allie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the Marley family, though they seem to be a family in name only. There’s Kip Marley, who never met a party he didn’t like; Robert, the handsome but all-business executor of the estate; Sloane, who arrives with her two young children, sans husband, and the 90-year-old matriarch, Pippa, a spitfire who doesn’t want to put the house up for sale at all. As Allie is inserted into the home and the lives of the Marley family, she finds herself drawn to Robert—even as Kip pursues her. Can she navigate her suddenly complicated love life, while helping mend family feuds and maybe teaching all the true spirit of Christmas?”

12. “Father Christmas”

“Work-obsessed Eric Randall, chief technology officer of a major tech company in Kansas City, is laid off two weeks before Christmas. Divorced and the father of three, this will be Eric’s first Christmas alone with the kids. His ex-wife, Marie, encourages Eric to postpone a job search and instead make Christmas a true family holiday. Unfortunately, he’s better with computers than children. With baby Max strapped into a backpack, Eric is determined to build a sled with son Liam, no small feat for the math-challenged boy. Eric also gets roped into volunteering at daughter Chelsea’s junior cotillion class. At least her teacher, Kate Moore, is lovely. Kate teaches Eric some dance moves and Eric realizes he’s avoided relationships by burying himself in work. Though enthralled with all old-fashioned romance, Kate finds a lot to like in this digital-age dad while Eric learns that family time does not need to be restricted to Christmas.”

13. “Finding Santa”

“Jessica was delighted to start running her New England town’s Christmas events after her mom died. The main event is the parade on Christmas Day when the jolly man in red greets the crowd. For the last 30 years, Henry, owner of a famous Santa School, played St. Nick. When Henry falls ill, and everyone else he has trained is already booked, Jessica’s in a predicament. The only possible replacement is Henry’s son, Ben, an Uber driver who never wanted to follow in his father big black leather boots. Desperate, Jessica sets off 200 miles north to find Ben, and lures him to town by hiring him to drive her back. The trek is daunting; the real Kris Kringle makes it around the world easier than Ben and Jessica on their return. Still, once Ben dons the red suit, he feels the spirit of Christmas—and soon begins to realize he may have found the new, real-life Mrs. Claus.”

14. “Marry Me At Christmas”

Starring: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan

“Organizing a Christmas wedding is a true treat for bridal boutique owner Madeline Krug. She loves the challenge of finding the perfect dress for the bride and orchestrating an exquisite event. What Madeline didn’t expect was to be swept off her feet by the bride’s gorgeous brother, movie star Jonny Blaze. Jonny came to the quirky town of Fool’s Gold to support his sister—not to fall in love. Yet Madeline is the most extraordinary woman he’s ever met, and she finds the real Jonny even more captivating than her celebrity crush. Will the action star be brave enough to take on the role of a lifetime?”

15. “Christmas Sister Swap”

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure

“Just because they are identical does not mean these twins even like each other. Estranged twin sisters get together for an obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, a year after their mother died. Both women are unhappy and frustrated with their own lives. Though not close, each is envious of the other’s life. What’s a twin to do but take advantage of this? And who would be the wiser? They do what any identical twins in need of new outlooks would do—they swap lives until Christmas Day. And by doing so, each woman discovers the true meaning of her life and gains a deeper perspective and appreciation for what she already had.”

16. “Sugar And Spice”

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams

“Ginger may have had her hopes for a Christmas engagement dashed, but her hopes of resurrecting her pastry chef career pay off when she makes it into the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition. When a broken oven nearly derails her entry, help arrives from an unlikely source: local pizzeria owner Bobby, an old high school sweetheart. As the pair collaborate their romance is rekindled—but will creative differences and an ex determined to win her back threaten her chances of winning the grand prize, and her true love?”

17. “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Miracle”

“Megan spent one unforgettable summer with a boy when they were teens and she’s never forgotten his magical definition of love. Now a high-powered attorney in New York and a single mother, her young son unexpectedly connects them again.”

18. “Good Sam”

“As a Los Angeles news reporter, Kate has spent years covering people’s worst actions, often on their victims’ worst days. She’s finally assigned to a story focusing on a wonderful act of generosity. An anonymous good Samaritan, dubbed Good Sam, has left $100,000 in cash on the front porches of 10 people. Kate tracks down Good Sam and her exclusive interview with him thrusts her into the national spotlight. Those years of having to dig for the truth have made Kate attuned to when people are lying and she suspects the man laying claim to the credit is not who he says he is. Searching for answers, Kate’s eventual discovery upends both her personal and professional life.”

19. “Christmas Shuttle”

“It’s not easy being Henry, the only child of divorced parents. Every Christmas, he’s flown cross-country to be with his dad. Because he’s 8, a flight attendant looks after him from gate-to-gate. Henry instantly takes to the engaging Megan, who wears a Santa hat while helping him write a letter to the jolly guy. Megan promises to mail it to the North Pole, but slips the note to Henry’s dad. Henry has already decided Megan and his dad would be a great couple. And with all the sophistication of a little boy, he tries setting them up.”

20. “Christmas For Joy”

“Joy may be down-on-her-luck but her humanity is intact. She jumps to the aid of a stranger, rescuing a woman from a terrible accident. The woman who nearly died is quite successful and learns a great lesson from her accident: helping others is the key to true success, and it could be the path to finding true love as well.”

21. “Angel Falls”

“Fallen angel Gabby must redeem herself. To do so, she’s dispatched to—where else but the town of Angel Falls. It’s not a job for any one being, even one endowed with her special powers. Luckily, Gabby has her own guardian angels, Anna and Michael. All of them work to help the citizens of Angel Falls and along the way, wings and love blossom.”

22. “A Bramble House Christmas”

“While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?”

23. “Magical Christmas Ornaments”

“A book editor, Marie had always adored Christmas, but that love faded when her marriage ended on Christmas Eve four years ago. To rekindle Marie’s love of the season, her mom sends a family Christmas ornament every day. Marie decorates her tree and feels her spirits lift with each ornament. Though she’s still limiting her seasonal festivities, Marie reads to children at a hospital, where she meets an attractive nurse, Nate. Marie is delighted when she gets to work with her favorite author on his new children’s book. She also happily organizes a book drive with Nate. Maybe mom’s ornaments are magical after all. But Marie jeopardizes her job when she refuses to edit her ex-husband’s book and starts to feel rather negative again—until her mom reminds her that the magic isn’t inside the ornaments but inside her.”

24. “A Gift to Remember”

“Darcy’s lifelong love of reading has led her to the perfect job, working in a small Manhattan bookstore. A real romantic, Darcy won’t settle for some man simply because of his job title or bank account. No, she insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into Adrian, a sharply dressed gentleman walking his dog. Knocked unconscious, he’s rushed to the hospital where he falls into a coma. Deeply shaken, the guilt-ridden Darcy takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. As she learns more about Aidan—a world-traveler, a devoted man of letters—Darcy realizes he could be the one she has been waiting for. That is, until he comes to and Darcy discovers she has created a fictional world for a very real man. Will she still fall in love?”

25. “The Christmas Cottage”

“Still only in her mid-twenties, Lacey Quinn has already given up on love. Her heart’s been broken too many times, and now she concentrates on her career as an interior designer in Raleigh, North Carolina. When BFF Ava Callahan asks Lacey to be her maid of honor, she must take on a few responsibilities, including making sure the Callahan family cottage is perfect for the honeymoon. Legend has it that if newlyweds spend their first night there, everlasting love and happiness follow. Lacey isn’t sure she buys into that notion. Still, when she finds herself snowed in there with Charlie, Ava’s brother, Lacey has to reconsider if the little house may hold some romantic magic after all—especially at Christmas.”

26. “Christmas Castle”

“Beloved, fastidious high school teacher Lucy Farebrother inherits a castle in the Scottish Highlands at Christmas. Lucy surprises her boyfriend Alex with a Christmas dream vacation to Scotland to celebrate the couple’s 7th anniversary. Over the long flight, the couple dreams of the life they will make together in the most enchanted place. Imagine their surprise when they discover before Lucy can move into the home that is her birthright, she must first come up with a plan to convince moody, artistic novelist Duncan MacBain—a squatter in the castle—to leave. Let the holiday tug-of-war begin!”

27. “Engaging Father Christmas”

Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter, Wendie Malick

“It was supposed to be the perfect engagement. What could be more romantic than a Christmas proposal in a bucolic Vermont inn? Ian has it planned perfectly, or so he thinks. Miranda, an interior designer, returns to where she met Ian, a dashing former attorney who now runs the little hotel in the quaint town of Carlton Heath. After doing some digging to learn about her family roots, Miranda had traced her lineage to Carlton Heath. Though it’s Christmas, Miranda had always done her best to distance herself from the holiday; her mom, an actress, had died while performing a holiday play. Ian has carefully planned every aspect of Miranda’s visit so he could make the most romantic proposal. Too bad the best-laid plans often go awry—even during Christmas.”

28. “Home For Christmas Day “

Starring: Catherine Bell, Victor Webster

“Jane Evans is a single mother dead-set on protecting her teenage daughter Betsy from the harsh realities of life. When Betsy falls in love with a soldier in active duty and develops a long-distance, love-letter relationship with him, Jane tries her best to steer Betsy away from heartache. Little does Jane realize she and her daughter are about to learn important lessons of the heart and that taking chances can sometimes lead to the most extraordinary happy endings.”

29. “When God Winks At You”

“This is about true stories demonstrating that God communicates with us, making incredible things happen in our lives every single day. As you read the riveting accounts of everyday and famous people, you will begin to recognize that God winks in your own life, both past and present. Through these tangible signposts from God, we receive personalized messages that reassure us, stop us from worrying, chart our path in life, and help us keep the faith.”

30. “Unbridled Love”

“Evil stepmothers don’t only lurk in castles, tormenting helpless children. Sometimes, they’re on ranches, tormenting adults. A year after her father died in a fire at their Oregon ranch—a fire accidentally caused by her stepmother, Mae—Sarah has finally found her footing, turning the family homestead into a successful dude ranch. Still, Mae is pushing to take it over, seeing it as a potential goldmine.

Meanwhile, Graham, a Hollywood superstar, wants to use the ranch as the location of his next movie. Sarah isn’t inclined to allow it. During a long horseback ride through the moonlit mountains, Graham explains why this project is so dear to him. That and a soulful kiss make Sarah relent. But all does not run smoothly once the movie starts. Graham and his costar, Simone, had been involved; Sarah has fallen hard for the handsome star. Still, she won’t allow jealousy to cloud her professionalism. When Simone’s horse runs wild, Sarah saves her. And when Sarah’s evil stepmother, Mae, also runs wild—suing Sarah—Simone, in turn, saves Sarah.”

31. “Welcome Home Warrior”

“A military widow, whose faith in Christmas has lapsed, rents an apartment to a handsome Army Captain, recovering from an injury in battle, and whose faith in Christmas is inspirational. As they team up to save the town’s military museum with a Christmas fundraising event, these two ‘wounded birds’ find themselves falling in love—and being healed by the magic of Christmas.”

32. “Christmas Festival of Ice”

Starring: Taylor Cole, Damon Runyan

“Those years of law school pay off for Emma but not in ways one would expect. When she finds out that her beloved ice-sculpting contest, part of her hometown’s Christmas festival, has been canceled, she springs into action. Determined to keep it going, she enlists sponsors and artists.

Nick, the town’s ace artisan, isn’t interested in competing this year, but Emma wants him as her teammate. Considering what she’s managed to accomplish, Nick is impressed and signs on. As Emma and Nick work together, she realizes there’s more to life than legal briefs. And transformed by Emma’s can-do spirit, Nick is invigorated, too. They just might have a shot at winning this very special Christmas contest—and a lot more.”

33. “Miss Christmas”

“Holly Kuhn is on her annual mission of finding a majestic specimen for The National Tree. While searching for the perfect Christmas fir for the Washington, D.C. Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony, Holly receives a letter from a boy detailing why his town boasts the most beautiful evergreen.

Holly travels to the boy’s quaint New England town, where she meets his handsome uncle, Sam McCary. Sam owns the land from which it grows and is a protective steward. It holds such deep meaning for Sam that he’s not about to let it be chopped down even for such an honor. Still, Holly finds herself falling for Sam, and they discover the magic that this perfect tree can bring, just in time for the holidays.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.