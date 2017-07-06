Dog loves giving people free hugs in NYC

A little over a decade ago, a YouTube video went viral of a man who doled out free hugs to strangers on the street. That seemed to have triggered a hugging movement, and one person even started a Free Hugs Project to spread love via hugs while bringing awareness to social issues.
Now, a cute dog might be poised to steal their jobs.
Louboutina (nicknamed”Loubie”), named after famous shoe designer Christian Louboutin, is a 5-year-old Golden Retriever who gives out hugs and handshakes to New Yorkers who pass her on the street.
“Hugging and holding hands is her thing,” Cesar Fernandez-Chavez, Loubie’s owner, told InsideEdition.com. “That’s her personality.”
Whenever Fernandez-Chavez takes her out around their Chelsea neighborhood, she’ll usually end up sitting down next to a stranger at some point. Then, as “she leans, I know she’s going to hug that person,” Fernandez-Chavez said.
Loubie has been doing this ever since she was about 6 months old, when Fernandez-Chavez received her as a gift after a traumatic break-up. Every day, he would hug her like a human.