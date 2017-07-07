Dad makes DIY roller coaster for his daughter

Family vacations aren’t always cheap, and a trip to the happiest place on Earth? Well, that’ll cost you. Victor Peoro didn’t have the money to take his daughter to Walt Disney World, so he did the next best thing instead: He created a roller coaster ride at home.

All it took to bring this dream of riding a high-speed thrill ride to life was a first-person-point-of-view video of a roller coaster, a plastic bin and one willing father (with some serious muscles).

As the video begins to play, Victor positions his little girl Autumn directly in front of the TV screen and begins to jostle her as the roller coaster clinks to the top.

Once at the top, there’s the drop everyone’s been waiting for.

The shaking becomes more vigorous, and his daughter’s laughter becomes more audible.

It’s pretty much the best augmented reality, ever.

The internet has certainly enjoyed the ride, too. The YouTube video has gotten over 180,000 plays.

And that’s not even the best news.

Folks online were so touched by what this dad was willing to do for his daughter that one person wrote, “You guys need to set yourself up with a GoFundMe so that we can send you guys to Disneyland [sic].”

So, that’s exactly what they did.

The GoFundMe page read, “Our daughter would like to go to Disneyworld [sic]. Now if you’ve been to Disneyworld [sic] you know it costs $5.00 for a 16 oz bottle of water, let alone the ticket price. If you enjoyed our video, please think about making the dream come true!”

And after just one day of funding, the family had met their $3,000 goal.

GoFundMe

Once the goal was met, the family updated the post.

“We wanted to thank everyone for your kind words and donations. The overwhelming response has been a roller-coaster of emotions….(Obligatory dad joke) Our goal has been reached, and I am putting the donations in a special account for a future trip. I am also disabling any future donations,” Peoro wrote.

“I appreciate the offers and extensions of help but want to make clear that while a trip to Disney is somewhat a luxury, we are by no means destitute. There are many great causes and people out there who could use your help. We tentatively are planning the trip for sometime next year, and will share some photos when we make the visit. In the meantime please accept our profound thanks!”

Stay tuned to see Autumn go to Disney World for real next time!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.