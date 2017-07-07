Simple math problem stumps internet

Math is hard. Thank goodness the internet is here to help! Except that while the internet has a lot of answers, a lot of those answers are wrong.
Such was the case with this math problem that has gone viral. The question was taken from a math test designed for 6- to 7-year-olds, according to Today. In the proud, storied tradition of using trains to illustrate math problems, the following conundrum was posed:
I’ll give you a few seconds to think this over. *Jeopardy music plays*
Now, of course, 46 is the answer if for some reason the 19 people who got off the train are unaccounted for. What happened to them? I don’t know. I’m trying to solve a math problem, not a missing persons case.
Anyway, the problem was made worse when Twitter user Louise Bloxham shared an image of the problem repeating the wrong answer, and a viral math problem was born.
But really, the answer is 65. Want proof? Let’s see how we get there:
Now this post uses algebra to solve the problem, which got even more parents upset. What 7-year-old knows algebra? Heck, I don’t even like algebra. I like to keep my numbers and letters separate, thank you very much.
But the way I view it, it can be solved by using simple addition and subtraction. If you take 19 and subtract 17, that’s two people, add that to 63 and you have… Wait. I ran out of fingers.
Regardless, all of the people who posted about the answer being 46 have since deleted their posts in embarrassment, so I think we can put this controversy to rest. And now we can tackle the real question: Why do math writers have an obsession with trains?
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.