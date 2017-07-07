Bridesmaid takes hilarious photos with old dress

If you’ve been a bridesmaid, you’ve probably heard the classic cliche from the happy bride: “You can totally wear that dress again!”

Uh huh.

But, one former bridesmaid not only kept her dress from the 90s, she also just hilariously proved to the bride that she said “yes” to the right dress. Well, sort of…

Heidi Mann was a bridesmaid for her friend Tammi Sauer’s wedding back in 1995. After seeing her friend post some old wedding pictures for her anniversary, Mann got inspired by a comment from the the blushing bride to her former attendants: “Sorry about those dresses, ladies.”

Looking back, Sauer told Buzzfeed her handmade dress choice might not have been the best.

“Apparently, not everyone in 1995 wanted a long, off-the-shoulder gown in a burgundy brocade fabric that looked like a Thanksgiving tablecloth,” she said. “Those dresses were handmade by moms, grandmas, and random seamstresses.”

Digging Out The Bridesmaid Dress

But, when Mann saw the pictures. she (almost) felt a little bad about her college friend’s regret.

“The way Tammi was so apologetic made me think about how almost every person whose wedding I’d been in hoped I’d be able to wear their dress again,” Mann told BuzzFeed News. “I don’t blame them…I did the same thing to my bridesmaids. I was certain I was getting them dresses that they would be able to wear again. I wasn’t.”

So, Mann decided to post some pictures of her own with the comment, “What do you mean sorry about the dresses? I wear mine all the time.”

She attached the most epic photos of herself doing everyday things in her oh-so ’90s dress.

For example, the photos show her watering the lawn in her dress, doing the laundry in her dress, the list goes on and on.

Of course, she’s giving her friend a little bit of a hard time. But I’ve got to say: if she did decide to actually wear this dress again, it’d be totally on-trend. What’s the saying? Everything old eventually becomes new again?

And people online had a pretty good laugh about the series of pictures. And, many of them included former and current bridesmaids who feel Mann’s pain.

“This is, frankly, the funniest thing on the Internet,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Now we all know what to do with those ‘lovely’ dresses,” wrote another.

So all right, ladies! There’s your proof! You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to break out the fancy dress.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.