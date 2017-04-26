How this teacher dropped 115 pounds after deciding against surgery

A post shared by Laura Micetich (@theirongiantess) on
“What initially began as preparation for weight loss surgery (I was considering surgery to get my health under control…) quickly grew into an intense love of health, fitness, and nutrition,” she wrote. “It only took a few weeks for me to realize that I didn’t need to go under the knife. I needed to get under the bar.”
Micetich decided to keep up her new routine and, 1.5 years later, she had lost more than 115 pounds. People from all over became inspired by this Tennessee teacher’s progress on Instagram, and theirongiantess now has 200,000 followers. And no, she didn’t need skin removal surgery, either.
She told Dr. Oz The Good Life she can’t resist sushi, and it’s the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. She also worked hard to cut back on snacks, focusing instead on clean meals and staying hydrated.
Exercise
Micetich told the magazine she only takes one rest day each week, whether she’s in the mood for more or not. She said on Instagram, “Sometimes it’s heaven. Sometimes it’s hell. I’ll meet you there either way.”
This teacher stays busy after school with lift sessions, squats and cardio like the stair master. She posts about her workouts on Instagram as well, to share ideas with her followers.