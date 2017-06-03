McDonald's quietly changed ice cream recipe

Apparently, McDonald’s started using the new ice cream last fall, but just made the official announcement last week.
McDonald’s 'Raising The Bar'
Changing the ice cream recipe is McDonald’s latest move to improve food quality and nutritional value.
“This summer we have a sweet surprise,” Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “We’ve been raising the bar at McDonald’s on serving delicious food that our customers can feel good about eating.”
McDonald’s said nearly all of its more than 14,000 restaurants will be serving the new-and-improved ice cream soon.
McDonald’s keeps looking for new ways to improve the customer experience. Improving food quality is the tip of the iceberg. Customer service also plays a key role in McDonald’s strategy to boost its bottom line.
For example, mobile ordering, table service and digital kiosks are just a few of the customer service improvements McDonald’s plans to make. The restaurant chain even announced it’s testing delivery with UberEats this year. So, if you haven’t been to your local McDonald’s in a while, you may be surprised to find some upgrades on your next visit!
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.