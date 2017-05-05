Dunkin' Donuts selling a Monster Energy drink

If Dunkin’ Donuts is already your go-to for a sugar rush and caffeine boost all-in-one, then you’re going to love the new menu item it's testing.

The name for your new summertime obsession? They’re calling it the Dunkin’ Energy Punch. But before you go and get too excited, it’s important to note that as of right now, this new fantastic beverage is only available at certain locations. According to the brand, you can find it at participating stores in New England, Miami and West Palm Beach.

If you live in that area, consider yourself lucky. Because once you find out what’s in this drink, you’re going to wish you had one to sip on!

It’s made with blue raspberry (or even strawberry) flavoring and topped off with a Monster Energy drink. So not only is it super-duper sweet, it’s also sure to keep you going. So, next time you hit that 3 p.m. wall, get in your car and head to Dunkin’ Donuts. A Dunkin’ Energy Punch should definitely do the trick!

According to a statement from the brand, “Here at Dunkin’, inspiration can come from everywhere, from our culinary team to consumer insights and marketplace trends, to even our own franchisees. In this case, Dunkin’ Energy Punch began as a creation developed by a couple of Dunkin’ franchisees in New Hampshire, who wanted to offer their guests a new energizing beverage choice.”

Will they eventually offer this caffeine-packed blue drink at every Dunkin’ Donuts location? One can only hope, right?

There’s already some buzz about it online, so that’s definitely a good sign for those who don’t live in an area where the drink is currently being served.

With its blue coloring, this could definitely be the next drink dominating your Instagram feed. The Unicorn Frappuccino may be no more, but that doesn’t mean the fun drink options have come to an end. In fact, it seems they’re only just beginning!

