US Could Make It Harder For North Korea To Fund Its Nuclear Program

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 49°
HI: -°
LO: 49°
HI: -°
LO: 49°
The U.S. is continuing to ratchet up the pressure on North Korea, this time going after its economy.
The House voted 419-1 to sanction North Korea's shipping industry and refuse any goods shipped by North Korean forced laborers.
The bill also sets the stage for more sanctions in the future. The Trump administration will decide if North Korea should be on the state sponsors of terrorism list, which would let the U.S. further target the country's finances.
SEE MORE: How World Leaders Are Responding To North Korean Aggression
North Korea seems to be feeling the increased political pressure. It lashed out at its only ally, China, for not supporting its nuclear aspirations. An article from its state-run news agency said, "China had better ponder over the grave consequences to be entailed by its reckless act."
This comes after the U.S. also ramped up military pressure in the area. North Korea said that joint U.S.-South Korean military drills were making nuclear war more likely.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Trending stories at Newsy.com