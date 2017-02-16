Trump Refuses To Openly Support Or Oppose A Two-State Solution

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump wouldn't outright say whether he supports a two-state peace solution with the Palestinians.

"So I'm looking at two state and one state. I like the one that both parties like," Trump said.

"I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two. But honestly, if Bibi and if the Palestinians, if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best," Trump said.

The heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is territory. Palestine wants to be recognized as its own independent country. But Israel wants to control security for the entire area. And both countries claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians go back decades. For his part, Netanyahu reiterated his two prerequisites for peace.

"First, the Palestinians must recognize the Jewish state. ... Second, in any peace agreement, Israel must retain the overriding security control over the entire west of the Jordan river," Netanyahu explained.

Netanyahu says the Palestinians "vehemently" reject both of his requirements.

