'Star Wars: Episode IX' Won't Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher's Leia

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 34°
LO: 33°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 61°
LO: 41°
After the death of Carrie Fisher, "Star Wars" fans wondered what might happen with her role of Gen. Leia Organa in the upcoming movies.
Fisher finished shooting her part for "Episode VIII," due in late 2017. But writers reportedly planned for Leia to have a key role in "Episode IX," slated for a 2019 release.
After seeing digital versions of a young Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin in the recent "Rogue One," some thought another CGI Leia might fill in for Fisher.
SEE MORE: A Tribute To Carrie Fisher: A Force Of Talent
But Lucasfilm put those rumors to rest and said it has "no plans to digitally recreate" the character. It said, "We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to 'Star Wars.'"
Disney has been tight-lipped about how it plans to update "Episode IX"'s script without Fisher.
Trending stories at Newsy.com