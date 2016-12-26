kjrh.com National News Partner

Snap Inc. Is Apparently Buying An Augmented Reality Startup

Lindsey Pulse , Lauren Stephenson
9:28 PM, Dec 25, 2016

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The company that owns Snapchat is acquiring an augmented reality firm.

Snap Inc. is buying Israeli startup Cimagine for an estimated $30 to $40 million, according to Calcalist.

Related StoryComing Soon: Snapchat SunglassesComing Soon: Snapchat Sunglasses

Cimagine's main client base is retailers and manufacturers — the company's technology projects furniture and appliances into real-life spaces, so users can see how something looks before they buy it.

Notable Cimagine customers include Coca-Cola and Shop Direct.

As far as what the company will do for Snap, well, that's kind of up in the air. Some speculate the acquisition could help Snapchat stay ahead of other social media companies.

Facebook and Instagram have both rolled out features eerily similar to Snapchat's photo and video filters. Improved augmented reality could help keep Snap competitive.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments
Watch Newsy Everywhere

Mobile Apps

See All Apps
download newsy apple download newsy android

Streaming TV Devices

See All Devices
stream newsy roku stream newsy amazon stream newsy apple tv