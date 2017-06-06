kjrh.com National News Partner

If You're Serious About Running And Fitness, Ditch The Treadmill

Tyler Adkisson , Sarah Schlieder
10:40 AM, Jun 6, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Humans love to run. We're the only species that does it for fun, and we've even built machines that let us run as long as we want. But when it comes to training, new research shows the best workout is the one you do outside.

Researchers wanted to find out how much a body works when running on a treadmill versus running outdoors. 

SEE MORE: Exercise Is Contagious — Especially If You Already Like It

They discovered that treadmills require users to run 15% faster than they would outside to get the same workout. 

The scientists said this is due to the machine's belts, which return energy with every step taken. 

So if you're looking to up your fitness level, it's probably best to do as your ancestors have done for 2 million years and get outdoors. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments
Watch Newsy Everywhere

Mobile Apps

See All Apps
download newsy apple download newsy android

Streaming TV Devices

See All Devices
stream newsy roku stream newsy amazon stream newsy apple tv