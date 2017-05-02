kjrh.com National News Partner

If The US Leaves NAFTA, That Could Cost Avocado-Lovers

Stephanie Liebergen , James Packard
1:45 PM, May 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Trump administration has considered tariffs on Mexico, and the president is openly critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

So how could changes to Mexican imports affect our food prices? Let's consider the avocado.

The U.S. is the largest avocado importer in the world, and about 90 percent of our those imports come from Mexico.

 And thanks to NAFTA, those avocados come into the country, duty-free.

Avocado imports that aren't duty-free get hit with a 11.2 cent-per-kilogram tariff.

SEE MORE: The Newest Price Tag For Trump's US-Mexico Border Project

From January to April 2017, the U.S. imported nearly 292 million kilograms of avocados from Mexico. At 11.2 cents per kilogram, we'd be talking about nearly $32.7 million in taxes.

Money from tariffs like that goes to the U.S. government, but those increased costs are usually passed on to consumers. On the flip side, new international tariffs typically mean U.S.-made products become more affordable.

But in the case of our avocado, the domestic market can't keep up with the domestic demand. California avocados only account for 8.3 percent of the green fruits in the U.S. market.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments
Watch Newsy Everywhere

Mobile Apps

See All Apps
download newsy apple download newsy android

Streaming TV Devices

See All Devices
stream newsy roku stream newsy amazon stream newsy apple tv