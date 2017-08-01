Hackers Say They Took 1.5 Terabytes From HBO, Including Upcoming Shows

Hackers have struck again — this time at HBO, again.

The unidentified hackers told news outlets they stole 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO. Along with upcoming episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104," the hackers claim to have the script for next week's installment of HBO's golden goose program, "Game of Thrones."

And this isn't the first time someone decided to do some serious series spoiling. Back in 2015, hackers released the first four episodes of season five before they officially aired.

HBO has confirmed a breach took place but isn't specifying what was taken. The hackers said more would be "coming soon."

