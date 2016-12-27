GOP Moves To Ban Photos And Live-Streaming From The House Floor

Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 52°
LO: 32°
HI: 55°
LO: 26°
Mostly clear
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 52°
LO: 32°
HI: 55°
LO: 26°
The next time lawmakers protest inside the Capitol, they might not be able to show it.
House Republicans have proposed a law that would fine representatives up to $2,500 for taking photos or video from the chamber floor.
It's seen as a response to House Democrats' 25-hour sit-in to try to force a vote on gun control measures back in June. Several representatives live-streamed that protest on social media.
The House's official cameras were turned off at the time because the House wasn't officially called into session.
A spokeswoman for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, "These changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved."
Rep. Eric Swalwell –– who live-streamed the sit-in –– responded with "Bring.It.On."
The new rules would also fine members for blocking the microphones or the front of the House floor.
Late on the night of the sit-in, when the House was abruptly called back into session for a different matter, Democrats stayed on the floor and chanted.
Trending stories at Newsy.com