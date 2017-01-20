Does The Stock Jump Before Trump's Inauguration Mean Anything?

U.S. stocks jumped Friday before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

According to several reports, the Dow climbed about 100 points at one point as investors around the world waited for the 45th president of the United States to be sworn in.

Overall, the S&P 500 had risen nearly 6 percent since Trump was elected Nov. 8.

But these numbers aren't necessarily an indication of what the next four years will have in store.

Trump is inheriting a pretty good stock market compared to what Barack Obama was handed when he first took office in 2009. According to data compiled at the time, Obama's Inauguration Day was the worst in U.S. history for stock prices.

But while Obama started off with a dismal market, things really turned around during his presidency.

During his eight years in office, the stock market shot up a whopping 235 percent.

Financial experts say how the market fares during Trump's presidency will largely depend on his policies.

