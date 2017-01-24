Chelsea Clinton Blasts Barron Trump's Internet Trolls For Him

Current
Being Donald Trump's son isn't always parades and playing peek-a-boo.
Ten-year-old Barron Trump has acquired some internet trolls, and a former first kid came to his defense.
Chelsea Clinton blasted the bullies with this tweet. She said, "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid."
Clinton encouraged her followers to separate Barron from his father's political agenda. But she reminded them, "Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids."
