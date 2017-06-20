kjrh.com National News Partner

Canadian Money Just Got So Much Cooler

Ryan Biek , Katherine Biek
2:22 PM, Jun 20, 2017

Photo Credit: Royal Canadian Mint

Canada's latest buzzworthy coin is only worth $2, but when it looks this cool, everyone might want one. 

The country's new commemorative $2 coin features a Northern Lights design that glows in the dark. 

Forgive the pun, but it's definitely the flashiest among the 12-piece set released to honor Canada's 150th birthday. 

Between dinosaurs, the Big Dipper and views from space, Canada has been experimenting with glow-in-the-dark coins for years. 

But the Northern Lights "toonie" is supposedly the world's first glow-in-the-dark coin to be put into circulation. 

An estimated 10 percent of Canadians will be carrying them in their pockets at any time.

If you're looking for something a little more rare, Canada's got you covered, too. 

It also released a glow-in-the-dark fireworks design on an uncirculated coin to celebrate the country's birthday. 

