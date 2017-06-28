Venezuela's president says attack on its Supreme Court is an act of terror

CNN
9:51 PM, Jun 27, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 28: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the media following a meeting with UN chief Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on July 28, 2015 in New York City. Maduro is in New York to speak with the UN about his country's escalating border dispute with Guyana. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
A helicopter has attacked Venezuela's Supreme Court in Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said, in what he termed an "armed terrorist attack."

An unspecified group launched grenades and gunfire from a helicopter flying over the complex on Tuesday, he said during an address on state TV. One of the grenades failed to explode, he added.

He said he had activated government security forces to investigate the attack. Maduro's government has been facing huge protests for months because of widespread shortages of medicines, food and other essentials.