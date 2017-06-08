UK election: Theresa May could lose parliamentary majority, exit poll shows

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party appears on course to lose her parliamentary majority in the UK general election, according to a shock exit poll compiled for the UK's main television broadcasters.

If the results are confirmed, it will be a huge embarrassment for May, who called a snap election in April in the hope of gaining an even greater majority of seats to give her a stronger mandate for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The poll suggests the Conservatives be the largest party but will secure only 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament's House of Commons -- a loss of 17 seats. The main opposition Labour Party is tipped to win 266 seats, a gain of 34.

If no party has 326 seats and an overall majority, it's called a hung Parliament -- that result could plunge the country into political uncertainty amid talks of forming a coalition.

The exit poll scenario is the latest jolt in the world of British politics. It's been a tumultuous 12 months since the country voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum last year, against projections.

Pollsters scratching heads

May had promised a "hard Brexit" if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU -- taking the country out of the EU's single market and customs union, essentially a free-trade zone, radically changing Britain's relationship with one of its biggest trading partners.

The value of the British pound tumbled 1.6%, to $1.27, immediately after the exit poll results came out.

Losing her majority in Parliament is seen by many observers as the public's rejection of May's plan.

The polls also suggest that as with Brexit, opinion polls ahead of the vote have been off base.

Marcus Roberts, a pollster for YouGov told CNN the results were "extraordinary" as they had been predicting a Conservative landslide.

"It will be seen as a triumph for Jeremy Corbyn," Roberts said.

A number of polls gave May and her party a 20-point lead when she called the election.

History Professor Margaret MacMillan from Oxford University said: "If the numbers stay as they are, it's probably going to be the end of Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party."

Exit polls in Britain are not official results, but they have been accurate in the past.

Individual results are now being declared and the full outcome should become clear in the the early hours of Friday morning, local time.

Tough campaign

It became a difficult campaign for May.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party's campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

May came under fire for a controversial policy on who should pay for the cost of care for the elderly, and for her record as Home Secretary, a role she held for six years under previous PM David Cameron.

Under her tenure in the role that is responsible for homeland security among other things, police numbers across the UK were reduced by 20,000.

Terror attacks in London and Manchester made security an unexpectedly dominant factor in the election campaign.