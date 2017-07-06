Police, protestors clash ahead of G20 summit in Germany

(CNN) -- German riot police have clashed with protesters in Hamburg on Thursday evening as world leaders arrived ahead of Friday's G20 summit.

Police used water cannon as protesters threw smoke bombs, while officers clashed with demonstrators at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest.

The demonstration is taking place approximately two miles from where the G20 summit is taking place.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg earlier Thursday following a visit to Warsaw, Poland.

This is a developing story...

