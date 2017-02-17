Car bomb kills child, injures 15 in southeast Turkey

Associated Press
12:34 PM, Feb 17, 2017
21 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A car bomb attack targeting government lodgings in southeastern Turkey has killed a 3-year-old child and wounded 15 people, an official said.

The bomb exploded near the homes of judges and prosecutors in the mainly-Kurdish town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Sanliurfa governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying the attack was carried out with an explosives-laden vehicle, killing the child and wounding 15 others. Anadolu said medics and police were dispatched to the area, which was immediately sealed off.

Turkey has suffered a series of violent attacks since 2015 that have been carried out either by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants who have led a three-decade old insurgency and resumed fighting after a cease-fire collapsed that year.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has targeted police or government lodgings with car bombs in the past.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top