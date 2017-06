Woman thrown off vehicle after trying to save dogs returns home from hospital

PRAGUE, Okla. - A Prague woman is back home tonight after spending five days in the hospital, recovering with broken wrists and a broken an ankle.





She's speaking now for the first time about the horrifying incident after she said she was hit by a vehicle and thrown off it’s hood in an attempt to save abandoned dogs.

Sunshine Bush, gives a voice to the voiceless. She rescues abandoned dogs and finds them forever homes, but she never thought she would be the one who needed rescuing.





“I thought this was what I had to do, was just take care of animals,” Bush said. “This is not something in my mind I thought as happening.”





It was a typical days work.





“[An] everyday deal, we get up, we feed, we water,” Bush said.





But on Sunday, her routine took a bizarre turn, when she said Ryan Jones pulled into the rescue to drop off some dogs.





“I ran out the gate chasing after him saying ‘hey hey’, because the dogs were… when a vehicle is around they go get around the vehicle,” Bush said.





As Jones backed out the driveway, Bush stepped in the road to try and stop him before he hit an innocent puppy. But she said the vehicle didn't stop, and kept coming toward her.





She said Jones drove his vehicle into her shin, forcing her to jump up on his hood and cling to his windshield wipers. She only thought of one thing in that moment.





“I’m going to die, why won't he stop,” Bush said. “Just please stop.”





For one mile of pure terror, Bush held on for her life.





“He started swerving and everything and I guess he realized there was a dead end there and he slammed on his breaks and I flew backwards,” Bush said.





Jones reportedly sped off, leaving Bush with two broken wrists and a broken ankle.





“Who does that? I mean honestly, who does that to another human being,” Bush said.





The suspect was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.





After two surgeries, Bush is back home, and constantly reminded of the one thing she said Jones took away from her — saving dogs.





“With me not being able to do this, it's less lives that are being saved,” Bush said.





Her passion, now brought to a halt as she focuses on recovery to some day get back to the life she loves.