While a Tulsa woman dies of cancer her family struggles to make ends meet

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 49°
TULSA - Shaleena Williams said as soon as she got the news about her sister Jennifer she dropped everything and rushed to be by her side.
“If I lose it all at least I got to share whatever time with her. I got that," she said.
Doctors have given her sister, 33-year-old Jennifer Williams thirty to sixty days to live after a battle with cervical cancer.
“I don’t know life without her. It’s hard for these kids.”
This afternoon Jennifer's kids got to take a break from hospital visits at the park, where they got to be kids just for a moment; while Shaleena plans for the future.
“That’s one thing she’s worried about, like where are you going to go with my kids?”
She's taken on Jennifer's four kids in addition to hers with nowhere to go.
“I don’t know, I don’t want to disappoint her.”
So she called Tulsa Police Officer Popsey Floyd.
“It took me back because this mother is young. You know, 32 years of age, four beautiful daughters and she’s worried about how she’s going to bury herself," Officer Floyd said.
He's known Jennifer's family for years, but he didn't like what he heard when it came to the family's GoFundMe raising money for Jennifer's funeral.
“I said no stop, we’re going to focus on the time she has left," he said.
He's calling on the community to help them and do what he knows Tulsa can do.
“My prayer is they say she’s been looking for a reason to smile, that we give her the biggest smile," he said.
Shaleena is trying to stay strong and enjoy the time she has left with her sister.
“I just want her to be here with us, just finish life here," she said.
Thursday she packs up the kids in the car to spend precious moments with their mother, while holding on to her sister's words.
“She said don’t lose your faith. Don’t lose your faith.”
Shaleena said her sister will move to hospice soon but plans to spend her last moments at home with her kids.
You can find the link to her GoFundMe here.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: