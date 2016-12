TULSA - Millions of Americans are expected to be on the roads Monday as they head back home after the Christmas holiday.

AAA says about 90 million Americans are driving to and from their destinations this holiday travel season, roughly 900,000 of them Oklahomans.

Luckily for them Oklahoma, only followed by Arkansas, has the lowest gas prices on average in the country.

AAA says that's $2.01 a gallon compared to last year's $2.23 a gallon.

It also projects 7,000 Oklahomans will call them for help this season. If you need roadside assistance you can call them at 1-800-AAA-HELP.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority urges drivers to be careful when driving this season.

It says to check road conditions before traveling, which you can do here, or by calling 1-877-403-7623.

Also, leave extra space between cars, leave extra time to reach destinations.

