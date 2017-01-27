Weekend Preview: Top things to do in Tulsa January 27-29

TULSA - Looking for things to do in the Tulsa area?

The following is a list of things to do in the Tulsa area during the final weekend of January:

Friday, Jan. 27

Green Country Home and Garden Show - Free Event, 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Nearly unique 175 exhibitors will display many of the hottest trends in home improvement, gardening, security and more.

The Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Tulsa, OK 74112

Cirque Du Soleil OVO - $$, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

50 performers from all around the world take center stage at the BOK Center to showcase the award winning show OVO.

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Grand Opening - $$, 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy $1.99 signature flatbread in celebration of Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new location near Midtown.

3722 S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK 74105

Saturday, Jan. 28

Color Walk - $$, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden hosts event for individuals and families looking to explore the colorful Botanic Garden.

3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr. Tulsa, OK 74127

Will Rogers Team Roping Championships

Watch some of the best cowboys from around the region rope competition live stock inside the exchange center.

4145 E. 21st St. Tulsa, OK 74112

TU Women's Basketball - $$, 7:00 p.m.

The Golden Hurricanes take on the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Reynolds Center.

3208 E. 8th St. Tulsa, OK 74104

Sunday, Jan. 29

Green Country Home and Garden Show - Free Event, 11:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Nearly unique 175 exhibitors will display many of the hottest trends in home improvement, gardening, security and more.

The Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Tulsa, OK 74112

Cirque Du Soleil OVO - $$, 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

50 performers from all around the world take center stage at the BOK Center to showcase the award winning show OVO.

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103

Beaver and Otter Feed at the OK Aquarium - $$, 3:00 p.m.

Watch and partake in feeding the OK Aquarium's beavers and otters as trainers educate visitors about two of natures most interesting creatures.

300 Aquarium Dr. Jenks, OK 74037

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: