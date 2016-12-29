Water problems persist in Cherokee County as officials get closer to getting water back on for all

CHEROKEE COUNTY— We first told you about several families living without water for multiple days during the Christmas holiday earlier this week.

Tuesday, Stick Ross Mountain water department issued a voluntary boil order because of concerns related to contamination from a broken water pipe. The customers who did have water reported very low pressure.

David Berry of Woodall in Cherokee County says he’s been without water for 9 days.

"Things you take for granted like brushing your teeth and taking showers and cleaning up were not able to do that," Berry said.

Officials with the Stick Ross Mountain Water Company say pipes burst during a cold snap almost 2 weeks ago and it has taken longer than anticipated to repair the system. As of Wednesday evening, most of the company’s 1,500 customers had water. According to the company, only about 20 families were still without any water at ll. That includes the Berry family.

That the water district issued this boil order as a precaution because of the potential for contamination. They say after two more days of testing if the samples come back clean the voluntary boil order.