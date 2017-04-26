Wagoner County Police confirm identity of body found in Osage near Keystone Lake

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Police have confirmed the identity of a body found in Osage County on Sunday as Danny Potts.

Potts was found near Lake Keystone off Broadway Street. Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said Joshua Blaylock (pictured below), the suspect in a Friday afternoon shooting, led authorities to an area in Osage County where the body was found.

Blaylock was later arrested in Turley after his car was located by Tulsa Police, U.S. Marshals and Wagoner County Police.

Police say Blaylock shot Potts in the head Friday then put him in his truck and drove away.

Blaylock is currently being held on a murder charge without bond.

