Wagoner County man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of Drew Gibson

A second suspect was arrested in connection to a Wagoner County homicide.
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Friday, a jury found a Wagoner County man, Ray Roger Jordan, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Drew Gibson.
In December of 2015, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Rocky Point area of Wagoner.
Gibson was discovered dead inside the home of Brandon Grimland.
While investigating, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office discovered a plan to lure Gibson into Grimland’s home while Jordan laid in wait.
Investigators say Gibson was in a relationship with Jordan’s estranged wife at the time. Once inside the home, Jordan shot and killed Gibson.
Also arrested for the plot to kill Gibson was Aaron Masterson, Brandon Grimland and Bethany Parris.
The jury sentenced Jordan to life in prison.
