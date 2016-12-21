Wagoner Co. deputies uncover 19 meth labs in warrant search

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office uncovered 19 "shake and bake" methamphetamine labs while executing a search warrant Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Chris Elliott and Wagoner County deputies worked with officers from the Coweta Police Department to serve a search warrant at 26303 East 105th Street South in the Coweta area of Wagoner County at about 10:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the sheriff's office.

A judge issued the search warrant after investigators obtained information about narcotics allegedly being manufactured and maintained inside the house. While searching the home, deputies found the components of 19 “shake and bake” meth labs. They also discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a motorcycle that was reported stolen in Broken Arrow.

“My team worked hard on this case, we got the information and followed up with it, and kept in contact with the other departments in the county," said Sheriff Elliott. "This was a major methamphetamine distribution, we took 19 meth labs and marijuana off the streets tonight."

Elliott said the bust was part of an aggressive effort to find people who use and sell narcotics in the county and get them off the streets.

"The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is working with other departments to get the job done,” Elliott said.

Deputies arrested Apryl Jeske, 54, who they say lived in the home. She was booked into the Wagoner County Jail on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and endeavoring to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance, according to deputies.

Shake and bake meth labs allow meth makers to use a single container to mix toxic ingredients into a smaller quantity of the highly-addictive drug.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: