Two people taken to the hospital after part of an industrial building collapses in Pryor.

Partial building collapse, 2 injured - PRYOR, OKLA-- Officials said two employees are in the hospital after part of the Cabot Corporation building came down. They said one of those employees hurt was taken by helicopter. Officials said they’re still not sure what caused this building to collapse. Multiple area agencies were on scene, making sure employees got out safely

According to the Cabot Corporation website, it’s a global specialty chemicals and performance company.. serving transportation, infrastructure and environment industries.

2 Works For You reached out to the company for comment, but we have not heard back from them.

Mayes County Sheriff Officials said the condition of the injured employees is unknown at this time.

