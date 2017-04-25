TULSA -- “This park has not been abandoned, this park is not for sale,” said former Tulsa Mayor Terry Young.



Several Tulsans met at Helmerich Park on Tuesday to protest against the unexpected new "Authorized Use Only" signs. David Lee Williams said if the city doesn’t take the signs down, he’ll do it himself.

“I feel the citizens of Tulsa and the people that use this park are being abused,” said Williams.



According to the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, the signs mean the park can only be used for volleyball teams and all other activities have to be approved by the city.

“I asked her, may I walk my dog in that park, and she said no, I asked her may I stand under the shade tree, she said no,” said Helmerich Park Defense Alliance Treasurer Herb Beattie.

In March, the city voted in favor of abandoning a portion of the park, allowing it to be sold to a developer with the possibility for retail development. Former Tulsa Mayor, Terry Young said it’s too early for the city to be putting up signs.



“The city council had indicated that there would be nothing that would happen to this earlier than the middle of October,” said Young.

Williams said he won’t stop fighting for Helmerich Park, until the signs come down and the land is left alone.



“I want this park left in pristine condition, we don’t need any hamburger joints,” said Williams.



There at two lawsuits currently pending for Helmerich Park. The first hearing is June first.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: