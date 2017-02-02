Tulsans keeping close eye on Supreme Court pick and how it could help shape country's future

TULSA— As a new era in the U.S. Supreme Court begins, people are paying close attention to the how the selection could shape our nation’s future.



Two major issues that could be on the Supreme Court’s docket at some point are immigration reform and abortion.

At All Soul’s Church in Tulsa, a crowd came out to talk about issues Planned Parenthood is passionate about in 2017.

Aaron Wilder is the Oklahoma organizer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains. He’s leading the discussion in Tulsa at an event that educates the organization’s supporters on important political issues.

"Let our supporters know that their fight in reproductive rights needs to be broadened to include more communities and more diversity that their oppression is our oppression," Wilder said.



Wilder says there are four main issues Planned Parenthood is concerned with from a legislative perspective this yea. Those issues include protecting the agency’s access to Medicaid money, retention of the Affordable Care Act, keeping access to safe and legal abortion and keeping immigrant families together.



Teresa Reno is one of the dozens of Planned Parenthood supporters who came to hear and talk about those issues and others— including the shape of the county’s future with a newly selected Supreme Court Justice expected to join the court.



“It's scary because Ginsberg and Kennedy are both getting so much older there might be another justice he would need to replace which is really going to hurt the leaning,” Reno said.

Over at Oral Roberts University students are reacting to recent political issues as well as praying about the future in the university’s prayer tower.



Jori Marshall is an ORU International Studies student who created a Facebook event to pray for families affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.



At that event— much less talk. Writing their words instead on these pieces of paper that will be rolled up and placed into this cross.



“Because I'm like OK let's play politics aside and let's go into this dive deep deeper into this on the spiritual level,” Marshall said.



Supporters of the president's choice are looking forward to getting SCOTUS back to full strength and moving forward with several key issues.

