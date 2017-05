While on a birthday trip, a woman from Tulsa discovered a 2.65 carat diamond at an Arkansas State Park.

25-year-old Victoria Brodski decided to visit Crater of Diamonds State Park after hearing about a 7.44 carat diamond discovered in March, according to a press release.

After entering the park, Brodski found what she thought was a piece of glass. After walking into the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, she soon realized she'd actually found a diamond.

“I was looking at pictures of diamonds on display and noticed their similarity to what I had found,” said Brodski.

The 2.65 carat diamond is the second largest diamond found at the site so far in 2017, according to the press release.

Brodski plans to sell the diamond and split the money with her family.

