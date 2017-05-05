Tulsa Police to hold memorial candleight vigil ahead of service for fallen TPD officers

TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department will hold a memorial candlelight vigil Friday for fallen officers.
TPD said the vigil is in honor of the two active and fifteen retired officers who died in 2016 in addition to 39 fallen officers.
The vigil is May 5, at 8:15 p.m. at 6066 East 66th Street North.
"The purpose of this celebration is to acknowledge the risk and commitment assumed daily by Tulsa Police Officers who have served and continue to serve the Tulsa community in the protection of lives and property," The police department's press release read.
There will also be a memorial service on Saturday.
It will highlight the 100th anniversary of Sgt. John Herrod, the first TPD officer killed in the line of duty.
The service kicks off National Police Week, and will be Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.
