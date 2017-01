TULSA - Police are looking for two men they say robbed an east Tulsa Braum's at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to officers, the men demanded employees to the ground before taking money and a cell phone.

Officers say they ran off heading west.

Police said the men were about six feet, 160 pounds, one wearing a white hoodie, the other blue.

They said both had bandannas to cover their faces and gloves on.

For suspect vehicles, police said it was either a red pickup truck, or a black four-door sedan.

Minutes later police got a call about a hit and run at 3300 South 102nd East Avenue.

Police discovered a red pickup in a front yard.

Neighbors told police they saw a black car leaving the scene.

Blocks away police stopped a black car and noticed the driver fit one of the suspect descriptions.

They later found a loaded gun and gloves underneath the driver's seat.

Police arrested the man for a warrant and possession of a firearm, but say they can't directly connect him with the robbery at this time.

