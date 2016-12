TULSA - Police say a northwest Tulsa house fire near I-244 and West 2nd Street appears to be intentional.

Around 11 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department got a call about a house fire started by a potential domestic disturbance.

The fire department called the police department to assist with the disturbance.

When they arrived on the scene firefighters say only one man was there and he said he was in the home alone, but it was obvious other people live in the house.

The man said the fire started from a cigarette.

Firefighters rescued a dog and two cats.

They say damages will cost a minimum of $20,000-$30,000.

Police didn't make any arrests for the disturbance, but the fire department is still investigating.

