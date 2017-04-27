Tulsa Police partners with local, federal agencies to crack down on violent criminals

TULSA - Wednesday afternoon Tulsa Police announced the end of a project they call Operation Targeting Violent and Gun Crime.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said the operation was planned for weeks and included the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, ATF and funded by $74, 328. 81 from the Oklahoma Attorney General.

More than 50 officers from these agencies carried out the efforts from April 22-26.

“If you’re going to commit violent crimes in Tulsa and victimize our citizens it’s probably time to stop. Because we’ll be out there and we’re coming," said Chief Jordan, promising this won't be the last operation the department has.

He said they'll do it for as long as it takes.

“ [To] let the community know that our concerns about violent crime are just as serious as there’s.”

Over the course of those four days TPD says the agencies accomplished the following:

41 felony warrants served

127 misdemeanor warrants served

126 arrested for open felony charges

45 arrested for open misdemeanor charges

16 search warrants served

4.8 pounds of methamphetamine seized

3.92 pounds of marijuana seized

29 guns recovered

92 people arrested

“I think it’s long overdue," said one Tulsa resident.

He said his wife was attacked outside of their apartment last year, and the attacker hasn't been arrested.

“I do have faith in them that they will follow through with what they’re trying to do now," he said.

But some people are still concerned.

“It makes me wonder what’s happening the rest of the year, are we safe?" said Tulsa Resident Karen Goldberg.

She wants the violent criminals in jail, but wants to make sure the policing is fair.

“I just wonder are we being equitable in our communities and not targeting certain communities over others.”

Chief Jordan said the decision to take this on didn't come from any one particular issue or part of town.

“This was the most random year I’ve ever seen.”

But he suspects the city's overall crime rates are declining, and says the operations will continue to happen until the department sees an improvement.

