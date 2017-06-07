Tulsa Police investigate robbery at midtown McDonald's

Tulsa Police are investigating a robbery at a midtown McDonald's.

Officers say it happened around 3:45 Wednesday morning at the restaurant near 13th and Harvard.

Police say the suspect forced employees into a freezer.

No one was hurt and the suspect got away.

